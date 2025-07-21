Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, Australia explore deeper energy and mining ties amid growing investor interest

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Australian envoy Neil Hawkins discuss investment, technology exchange, and training collaborations to boost Pakistan’s energy security and mineral development.

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins held a meeting on Monday to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in Pakistan’s energy and mining sectors, focusing on investment, technology transfer, and skill development.

Minister Malik reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing energy security and welcomed Australia’s technical expertise—particularly in mining and renewable energy. He encouraged Australian companies to tap into the growing opportunities within Pakistan’s energy landscape.

High Commissioner Hawkins, in turn, commended Pakistan’s recent economic gains under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pointing to improvements in the current account and streamlined profit repatriation procedures as factors that have restored the confidence of multinational firms operating in the country.

He highlighted strong interest from Australian mining firms in exploring Pakistan’s mineral-rich regions and proposed trilateral collaboration involving Australian universities, mining companies, and Pakistani institutions to introduce specialized training programs in modern mining technologies.

“This initiative will help develop local expertise and support the growth of Pakistan’s mining industry,” Hawkins stated.

Minister Malik welcomed the initiative, saying, “Pakistan values Australia’s advanced mining capabilities. We are eager to build partnerships that strengthen local skills and attract investment into our mineral and energy sectors.”

He assured that the government would provide full support to facilitate such collaborations.

Both sides agreed to deepen institutional linkages and pursue joint ventures in energy and mining to drive mutual economic development.

