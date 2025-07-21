Pakistan’s power generation increases by 8% in June 2025

ISLAMABAD: Total power generation in Pakistan rose by 8% month-on-month (MoM), compared to May, and 2% year-on-year (YoY) to 13,744 GWh in June 2025, compared to 13,459 GWh in the same month last year. According to data released by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), power generation also increased by 8% month-on-month (MoM), up from 12,755 GWh in May 2025.

The growth in June was mainly driven by stronger demand, bolstered by lower electricity tariffs and a shift from captive power generation to the national grid. Despite declines in generation from nuclear and gas sources, the overall rise in power generation reflects healthy demand trends across various sectors.

For FY25, total electricity generation stood at 127,160 GWh, nearly flat compared to 127,165 GWh in FY24. Hydel and local coal generation increased by 14% and 1%, respectively, while nuclear, gas, and solar generation saw declines of 31%, 17%, and 10%, respectively.

In June 2025, Hydel remained the largest contributor to power generation, accounting for 39.4% of the total, followed by RLNG at 16.1%, local coal at 11%, nuclear at 10.1%, and gas at 7%. For FY25, Hydel continued to lead with a share of 31.4%, followed by nuclear at 17.7%, RLNG at 17.5%, local coal at 12.2%, and gas at 8.8%.