Punjab govt directs deputy commissioners to enforce newly notified sugar prices

LAHORE: The Punjab government has instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure compliance with the newly notified sugar prices. The directive, issued by the Office of the Director General (Food)/Cane Commissioner on Sunday, follows federal concerns over reported violations of price regulations in the province.

Effective immediately, the government has mandated that both ex-mill and retail sugar prices must be strictly enforced. A daily compliance report must be submitted to the Cane Commissioner’s office through email and WhatsApp starting Monday, the notification stated.

This move is part of efforts to regulate sugar prices and prevent further violations. The Cane Commissioner’s office will monitor compliance closely and provide daily updates to the federal government. Relevant authorities, including deputy and divisional commissioners, as well as district food controllers, have been alerted to ensure adherence to the new pricing rules.

The Punjab government had previously set maximum sugar prices for a four-month period, effective from July 15, 2025. The prices are as follows: Rs165/kg (ex-mill) and Rs173/kg (retail) for July 15; Rs167/kg (ex-mill) and Rs175/kg (retail) for August 15; Rs169/kg (ex-mill) and Rs177/kg (retail) for September 15; and Rs171/kg (ex-mill) and Rs179/kg (retail) for October 15.

The notification, issued under the Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Act 2024, seeks to regulate sugar prices and ensure market stability. The government will closely monitor the situation to prevent price violations and ensure compliance.