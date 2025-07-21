The growing corp of the Pakistani Businessman-Diplomat

What does it mean to be a major corporate sector leader in today’s world? The men and women that lead major corporations, banks, manufacturing companies, charities and other big businesses are supposed to be the very best professionals in the world. They are expected to have a wide range of skills. They need to understand the business they are running from its finances to its operations and production.

Increasingly they are also expected to be diplomats.

The role of the Businessman-Diplomat is nothing new. It was coined by Time Magazine in a 1959 article about Norman Kenneth Winston. One of the world’s largest real estate developers with hundreds of construction companies in his hand, Winston made a name for himself as a public figure by continuously from continent to continent as envoy extraordinaire of U.S. capitalism. In the heat of the Cold War, his efforts were instrumental in establishing initial business relations between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Over the decades the intersection between big business and government has only grown. It makes sense. With globalisation, the business interests of many industrialists and entrepreneurs went far beyond borders. Businesses have always had to deal with the governments in their home countries, but the 20th century began the era of businessmen having to lobby, liaise, negotiate, and establish tie with foreign governments as well.

Countless luminaries have benefitted from this relationship. Joseph Kennedy Sr, the father of President John Kennedy, began his career in the real estate and entertainment industries. His connections from his time in business led to his appointment as Ambassador to the United Kingdom which gave him the political pedigree to establish the Kennedy political dynasty.

In more recent times, the former energy executive Rex Tilerson served as the United States Secretary of State during President Donald Trump’s first term in office. The United States has also appointed Meg Whitman, a private sector trailblazer, as US Ambassador to Kenya, a position she used to shape international conversation surrounding Africa.

The reason for giving so many examples from the United States is that for the past 80-odd years, the US has led by example in both the realms of business and diplomacy. The past decade has seen a particular shift. We have examples like Secretary Tilerson where business executives have transitioned to becoming diplomats. But what is becoming clearer and clearer with time is that even without transitioning into formal diplomatic roles, major business leaders are already part of the diplomatic corps.

It can be seen in the close friendship and later fallout between President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Mr Musk often sat in on meetings between the President and foreign leaders. Even beyond these direct political associations, business leaders and corporate executives are representatives for their businesses. When President Trump visited Saudi Arabia in May 2025, he was joined by the CEOs of major tech companies including OpenAI, Google, Amazon, NVIDIA. Their purpose was not just support but finding business opportunities in these countries.

That is where the crucial part of this conversation comes in. Many of these international businesses have budgets and valuations larger than the GDPs of major world powers. Apple, for example, has a total market capitalization of greater than $2.1 trillion. This is higher than the GDPs of Russia, Italy. Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Indonesia among countless others.

Many of these companies have their own gravitational pull and presence that requires diplomacy. Apple, for example, designs its products in the US, procures parts from Taiwan, and assembles products in India. As a result, Tim Cook, Apple’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO ), has to navigate regulatory environments across four countries. To do this he has to have a warm relationship with the political leadership of these countries. However, he also needs local business partners.

This is where Corporate Pakistan comes in. Following the decimation of the Pakistani economy in 2022 and the skyrocketing inflation that followed, the state has renewed its focus with a vigour towards opening Pakistan up for investment. Offers have been made in agriculture, minerals, mining and the government has created a framework to actually use Pakistan’s natural resources as an asset instead of just a bragging point.

The government cannot do this alone. They need the help of the country’s business community and there is a vital role for major business leaders in this. Pakistani executives that operate at the Presidential and CEO level are no strangers to dealing with their own governments. In fact that is perhaps the most important element of their jobs. However, we are quickly seeing a more active approach from Pakistan’s business leaders on the international scale. There seems to be a genuine interest in promoting Pakistan’s interests abroad, and growing beyond our borders.

Nowhere was this vigour more evident than at the recent World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) in China, where a delegation from Engro, led by Mr. Hussain Dawood, participated in high-level discussions centred on the theme of entrepreneurship for a new era. This publication has in the past referred to Engro as one of the most responsible corporations in Pakistan. It is no surprise that they are ahead of the curve in terms of being leaders in the emerging trend of Pakistani Businessman-Diplomats. Engro’s Chairman, Hussain Dawood, is no stranger to this kind of business diplomacy. He was at the centre of a significant moment at this particular meeting when he joined a select group of leaders for a direct dialogue with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The audience with Premier Qiang was not just a victory for Engro and Hussain Dawood, but for all of Corporate Pakistan, which is clearly angling to have a presence on the world stage.

What makes this more hopeful is that this meeting was not an exception. Pakistani entrepreneurs and business leaders are being pro-active in stepping forward to represent the country’s potential on the global stage. It is a pretty simple formula. Present Pakistan as open to the world and your own business interests will be helped.

In 2023 as well, Corporate Pakistan sent its best foot forward when a business delegation went to Washington D.C. The delegation included Sultan Allan of HBL, Muhammad Ali Tabba of the Lucky Group, Saquib Shirazi of Honda Atlas, Amir Paracha from Unilever, and Abdul Samad Dawood from Engro among others.

Delegations of this nature are not rare, but their composition usually does not include this many heavyweights. They also normally go to discuss a specific matter. On this occasion, however, the delegation engaged directly with the United States State Department, the Department of Commerce, and international financial institutions. The members of the delegation were able to establish working relationships with American officials. This is the kind of soft diplomacy that business leaders often do for their country.

More recently, a delegation of Pakistani entrepreneurs also travelled to Saudi Arabia to explore investment and collaboration opportunities with the Kingdom. The group included influential figures such as Mr. Arif Habib, Mr. Shahid Soorty, Mr. Shabbir Dewan, and Mr. Shahbaz Malik. Such engagements reflect a growing confidence within the private sector to act as bridge-builders – demonstrating impact and shaping narratives that traditional diplomacy often struggles to reach.

And then there are leaders like Mr. Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited, whose leadership has helped position Pakistan as a credible resource hub for tech services. Under his guidance, Systems has expanded across the world earning consistent recognition, including five consecutive listings on Forbes Asia’s Best Under a Billion.

It is most definitely a slow process and the business community is not going to be able to do it on their own. They need consistency from the Government of Pakistan, which they have not always gotten. However, it seems clear that many of the country’s prominent business leaders have decided to go ahead with their own efforts and see if they come to fruition.

Pakistan needs this.

Just think about it. One of the greatest goals for this country that everyone agrees on is that the economy needs to be more export oriented. For that, the textile sector needs to have a direct line to the United States since most of our cotton is imported from there. We have similar examples of other products from the US such as oilseeds that require significant back and forth. If major business leaders push to be diplomats in their advocacy for Pakistan, there may be smoother roads ahead for Pakistan’s position on the global stage. Similarly, it is important to have relationships of this nature between the business community and other countries. One major avenue of export, for example, could be meat to the Gulf or agricultural products to the European Union. However, there are so many regulatory challenges in this that business diplomacy becomes necessary.

The global world order is also one that is more conducive to such diplomacy. The incumbent Trump Administration has shown it is more than happy and willing to allow businesses to deal directly with countries, and that it is also interested in doing the same. There was once a time when the United States had a laissez faire approach towards business diplomacy — it existed but it was secondary. That is changing as President Trump makes it clear that the Businessman-Diplomat is as important as the career diplomat. This reordering is shaping the entire world as a result, not just the United States.

We are lucky to be in a small moment where Corporate Pakistan seems energized in its desires to pitch itself to the world. As more Pakistani companies participate in global forums and bilateral dialogues, it’s becoming clear that some of the country’s most effective ambassadors may increasingly be found in boardrooms, not just embassies. And that may be exactly what Pakistan needs in this new era of entrepreneurship-driven diplomacy.