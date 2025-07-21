Will Pakistani shoppers return to Daraz as Temu’s tax-induced price surge backfires?

The honeymoon period for Chinese e-commerce giant Temu in Pakistan appears to be over. Following the implementation of Pakistan’s aggressive 2025-26 tax overhaul targeting digital commerce, Pakistani consumers are witnessing dramatic price increases on the platform that once promised customers could shop like a billionaire with rock-bottom prices.

What started as a Rs 250 LED strip light in December 2024 now costs upwards of Rs 850 on Temu, representing a staggering 240% price increase that has left many Pakistani shoppers questioning their loyalty to the platform. This shift is creating an unexpected opportunity for local e-commerce marketplaces to reclaim market share it lost to international competitors over the past two years.

The tax tsunami

Pakistan’s 2025-26 federal budget introduced sweeping changes to e-commerce taxation, fundamentally altering the competitive landscape. The new regime imposes an 18% GST on all e-commerce transactions, including foreign platforms, alongside a 5% Digital Presence Levy specifically targeting international operators without local offices.

“There’s two new taxes that have been applied on sellers, on marketplaces, one is income tax and one is sales tax. They’ve imposed 2% on the income tax side and 2% on the sales tax side, so essentially a 4% additional tax has come on,” explains Abrar Bajwa, Founder of Zambeel, a logistics company serving Pakistan’s e-commerce sector.

In its attempt to widen the tax net, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a transaction-based tax regime that disproportionately affects Pakistan’s e-commerce and delivery ecosystems. Both online marketplaces and logistics services are now subject to per-transaction taxes, a move that might make sense on paper but has had troubling real-world consequences. By taxing each sale or delivery individually, the system adds financial friction at every point of the customer journey. What was meant to broaden the tax base is instead narrowing the pool of active buyers and sellers.

This policy shift has particularly destabilised small digital merchants, many of whom were just beginning to build sustainable businesses online. Facing new compliance demands and a heavier tax load, many have either shut down their operations or gone off the grid into informality, ironically defeating the FBR’s own goals of increased visibility and documentation. Instead of encouraging entrepreneurship, current tax policies are making the digital economy less viable, less competitive, and ultimately less taxable.

The impact extends beyond just tax additions. International platforms like Temu and AliExpress now face withholding tax requirements, mandatory registration protocols, and increased scrutiny from customs authorities who are cracking down on previously exploited loopholes.

Pakistan’s e-commerce boom, once driven by affordable online access and a growing delivery infrastructure, is showing signs of strain. As transaction taxes are passed down the value chain, consumers are seeing higher final prices, making online purchases less appealing. Meanwhile, sellers and service providers are squeezed from both sides, paying more to stay compliant while selling less due to price-sensitive consumers. The result is thinner profit margins and slower business growth.

Delivery partners and platforms like TCS, Leopard, and Careem have also seen a dip in transaction volumes, with some reportedly operating below sustainability thresholds. This marketplace attrition has a domino effect; fewer sellers mean less variety for buyers, and reduced consumer interest discourages new entrants. Over time, the cumulative pressure could significantly contract the e-commerce sector, reversing years of digital progress. The very market that promised to modernise Pakistan’s economy is now being throttled by policies that fail to consider the operational dynamics of the digital age.

However, this has resulted in something interesting. Once known for its too good to be true prices, Temu has also come under fire.

Temu’s rapid ascent in Pakistan was built on aggressive subsidies and supply chain efficiencies that allowed it to offer products at prices that seemed too good to be true. The platform’s most popular items such as LED strip lights, silicone kitchenware, wireless earbuds, and fashion jewelry, were priced 20-40% below comparable offerings on Daraz.

However, the new tax regime has exposed the vulnerability of Temu’s subsidy-dependent model. Real-world examples of price increases are startling. According to a price comparison conducted by Profit, LED strip lights have increased from their previous price range of Rs. 400-600 to Rs. 850-900. Wireless earbuds, which were formerly priced between Rs. 800-1200, now cost Rs. 1400-1800. Fashion jewelry has risen from Rs. 200-400 to Rs. 500-700. Silicone kitchenware previously cost Rs. 300-500 but now ranges from Rs. 650-850.

This highlights that Temu appears to be using tax implementation as cover for reducing unsustainable subsidies.

Is this an opportunity for local online marketplaces to step up?

While Temu grapples with its new cost structure, can Daraz use it as an opportunity for its own renaissance? The platform’s locally-sourced inventory and established vendor relationships are proving advantageous in the new tax environment.

Consider the wireless earbuds category. While Temu’s offerings have jumped from Rs. 800-1200 to Rs. 1400-1800, Daraz’s imported TWS earbuds remain competitively priced at Rs. 1300-1800. More importantly, Daraz’s local alternatives, while slightly more expensive at Rs. 1500-2000, offer faster delivery, better customer service, and established return policies.

“After these taxes, a seller’s take-home went from 95 to 91. That changes your inventory planning, pricing strategy, even your marketing ROI,” Bajwa explains. However, local sellers on Daraz are better positioned to absorb these costs through established business relationships and local market knowledge.

The shift is particularly evident in high-frequency purchase categories. Phone cases from Daraz’s locally-sourced options, priced at Rs. 250-450, now match or undercut Temu’s inflated prices. Pakistani-style cookware available on Daraz for Rs. 1000 and above offers better value than Temu’s generic alternatives. Fashion items from local boutiques on Daraz, ranging from Rs. 800-1500, provide culturally relevant designs with faster delivery compared to other platforms.

Closing the De Minimis loophole

A significant factor in Temu’s pricing model was its exploitation of customs loopholes, particularly the de minimis rule that exempts certain B2C imports from duties. Pakistani customs authorities have now begun scrutinizing this practice more closely.

“There is a loophole that is used everywhere; the de minimis rule. In most markets, shipments are classified into B2B and B2C. B2B shipments attract duties, B2C, not so much. What Temu and Shein do is classify all shipments as B2C,” Bajwa explains.

Recent reports indicate that Temu is under investigation for tax evasion, deceptive pricing, and under-invoicing. The platform’s consolidated air shipments from Shenzhen and Guangzhou, once a competitive advantage, are now subject to enhanced scrutiny and additional compliance costs.

The pricing realignment is forcing Pakistani consumers to reconsider their shopping habits. Where Temu once attracted buyers with impulse purchases driven by ultra-low prices, the new pricing structure is encouraging more deliberate purchasing decisions.

Sarah Ahmed, a Lahore-based marketing professional, exemplifies this shift, “I had a cart full of random items on Temu including phone holders, kitchen gadgets, accessories. When I saw the new prices, I realised I was just buying stuff because it was cheap, not because I needed it.”

The gamified shopping experience that made Temu addictive, spin wheels, daily check-ins, and flash sales, loses its appeal when the underlying value proposition disappears. Pakistani consumers are showing a preference for the predictability and reliability that local stores offer.

The tax implementation has essentially forced Temu to confront its unit economics prematurely. “Whatever they do, that’s like a 25% to 30% increase in their costs. But Temu also subsidizes excessively, in every market, they’ve done this. When there’s a market-level event like this, for example, a new tax, they reduce their subsidies and say the price hike is due to taxes,” Bajwa observes.

Navigating the new normal

While international platforms struggle with the new tax regime, local sellers on Daraz are adapting more effectively. The platform’s established infrastructure for tax compliance, local language support, and understanding of Pakistani business practices provide significant advantages.

“If the merchant previously used to get Rs 100 for a transaction, after deducting payment gateway charges or COD charges, he would try to get Rs 95 or Rs 96. Now he’s getting Rs 91-92, so this in itself has impacted the merchants quite significantly,” Bajwa notes. However, local sellers have more flexibility in adjusting their business models, from tweaking product mixes to optimising logistics costs.

The impact is particularly pronounced for smaller sellers who previously struggled to compete with Temu’s subsidised pricing. Instagram sellers, local boutiques, and specialised retailers are finding renewed competitiveness as the playing field levels.

Pakistan’s tax reforms represent the most significant attempt to regulate the digital economy in the country’s history. The 5% Digital Presence Levy specifically targets international platforms, while the expanded GST and withholding tax requirements create a more level playing field for local businesses.

“There’s a digital presence tax of 5% on international sellers whether physically or digitally present. This is now being applied in Pakistan. Temu cannot avoid it, they’re visible, they’re big, and the government knows who they are,” Bajwa explains.

However, implementation challenges remain. “This isn’t just about stopping Temu, it’s about building an enforceable system. Without fintech integrations, seller support, and credible last-mile enforcement, it’ll just push more sellers off the radar,” he warns.

The tax-induced transformation of Pakistan’s e-commerce landscape represents more than just a pricing adjustment, it’s a fundamental shift toward a more sustainable and equitable digital marketplace. While Temu’s dramatic price increases have shocked consumers accustomed to ultra-low prices, they’ve also created an opportunity for local platforms and sellers to demonstrate their value proposition.

As Pakistani consumers adapt to the new reality, the emphasis is shifting from pure price competition to value, reliability, and service quality.

The ultimate test will be whether Pakistan’s regulatory framework can maintain this level playing field while continuing to encourage innovation and competition in the digital economy. For now, the early indicators suggest that local players are better positioned to navigate this new landscape, potentially marking the beginning of a more mature and sustainable e-commerce ecosystem in Pakistan, and a potential comeback of Daraz.