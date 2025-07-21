Zahur Cotton Mills rebranded as Itanz Technologies, new symbol assigned

Zahur Cotton Mills Limited (PSX: ZHCM) has officially changed its name to Itanz Technologies Limited, as confirmed by a notification from the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). Along with the name change, a new security symbol, ITANZ, has been assigned to the company.

The updated name and symbol will be effective from Monday, July 28, 2025, according to the notification issued by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Incorporated on April 21, 1990, Zahur Cotton Mills was previously involved in manufacturing and selling grey fabric, although this activity has remained suspended in recent years.