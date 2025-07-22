Agritech Limited Urea Plant shuts down for repairs due to technical issue

ISLAMABAD: Agritech Limited (PSX: AGL) announced today that its Urea Plant has encountered a technical issue, leading to an immediate shutdown of operations. The company stated that the plant would remain closed for at least five days while repair work is carried out.

As a result, production at the Urea Plant will be temporarily suspended during this period, according to a filing submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Founded on December 15, 1959, Agritech Limited is a leading producer of Urea and Granulated Single Super Phosphate fertiliser in Pakistan. The company operates under the Companies Act, 2017, following its initial incorporation as an unlisted public limited company under the repealed Companies Act, 1913.

In recent developments, Agritech Limited completed a merger with Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL), forming a stronger entity within the agricultural and fertiliser sectors. The merger is expected to provide greater operational efficiencies and enhance the company’s market position.