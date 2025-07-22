Banking complaints surge in 2025, with Rs882 million in relief provided to customers

The number of banking complaints in Pakistan has increased amid rapid digitisation and modernisation of the sector, reflecting growing concerns over service quality and fraud.

The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan resolved 16,006 complaints during the first half of 2025 (January to June), providing Rs882.25 million in monetary relief to customers.

This is a notable rise from the same period last year, when Rs681.07 million was granted in the resolution of 12,568 complaints, marking an increase of over Rs201 million and nearly 3,500 more cases handled.

Despite the increase in complaint resolutions, new complaints continue to pour in. In the first half of 2025, the Mohtasib’s office received 16,915 new complaints, including 3,482 routed through the Prime Minister’s Portal. This compares to 12,568 complaints filed during the same period in 2024.

According to a statement from the Banking Mohtasib, the number of complaints disposed of rose by around 4,000 compared to the first half of 2024. Of the total cases resolved, 94% (15,084 cases) were settled amicably, while the remaining 6% (922 cases) required formal hearings and orders from the Mohtasib.

To protect consumers from fraud and forgery, Banking Mohtasib Sirajuddin Aziz has urged customers not to share personal or financial information with third parties. He also advised reporting any suspicious calls immediately to the nearest bank branch or official helpline.