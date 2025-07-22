Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Brazil opens probe into possible misuse of FX data ahead of 50% U.S. import tariff

The currency probe is part of a broader case tied to alleged attempts to pressure Brazil’s legal system to drop charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro

By Monitoring Desk

Brazil’s Supreme Court has approved an investigation into possible insider trading involving foreign exchange transactions ahead of the July announcement of a 50% U.S. tariff on all Brazilian imports.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized the probe on Monday after the solicitor general’s office requested permission over the weekend. The request followed a report suggesting a large volume of Brazilian reals were sold just before the tariff was made public, raising concerns that privileged information may have been used.

The report was based on a chart shared by Spencer T. Hakimian, head of New York-based hedge fund Tolou Capital Management. The chart showed currency movement on July 9, the day former U.S. President Donald Trump announced the tariffs.

Hakimian said he had no additional data to support the trend but welcomed Brazil’s move to investigate.

The currency probe is part of a broader case tied to alleged attempts to pressure Brazil’s legal system to drop charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro is under investigation for plotting a coup after his 2022 election loss.

Brazil’s attorney general is also investigating Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, over allegations that he sought help from Trump to interfere in the case. As part of the same investigation, the Supreme Court has ordered Jair Bolsonaro to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

Previous article
UK signs strategic partnership with OpenAI on AI security research
Next article
Google and OpenAI AI models reach gold level scores at math olympiad
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.