China smartphone shipments fall 2.4% in Q2 2025

Smartphone shipments in China fell 2.4% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to data from technology market research firm Counterpoint Research.

Weak demand, fewer new product launches, and adjustments in government subsidy programs contributed to the decline.

Huawei remained the top smartphone vendor in the country for a second consecutive quarter, increasing its shipment share to 18.1% from 15% a year earlier. The growth was driven by strong sales of the Nova 14 series and discounts on high-end models.

Vivo ranked second, supported by strong demand for its mid- and low-end devices and strong offline sales, especially in smaller cities. Its S30 series performed well during summer back-to-school promotions.

Oppo saw continued momentum with the Reno 14, released ahead of the June 18 shopping festival. The brand targeted young female users with its design, while its sub-brand OnePlus focused on tech-savvy and gaming-focused consumers.

OnePlus introduced a chip-level game engine to improve gaming performance, first used in the Ace 5 series.

Xiaomi was the second fastest-growing brand, reaching a 15.7% market share. It relied on price cuts for the Redmi K80 and Mi 15 to maintain growth and introduced its first self-developed application processor, the Xring O1, in the Xiaomi 15S Pro.

Apple’s sales in China dropped 1.6% year-on-year, but the brand saw strong performance during the mid-year “618” sales event. Price cuts on iPhone 16 models encouraged early upgrades, though this could affect demand for the iPhone 17 base model later in the year.

Honor launched the mid-range HONOR 400 series in late May, featuring a high-resolution camera, a large battery, and competitive pricing as it tries to regain market share amid tough competition.

Overall, smartphone demand in China weakened in line with expectations. While subsidies and discounts helped stabilize sales, they did not create significant new demand. The market is expected to grow year-on-year in 2025, though at a slower pace.

Upcoming summer promotions and earlier flagship launches in the third quarter may support stronger performance in the fourth quarter.