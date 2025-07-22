Hashoo Group clarifies strategic arrangement with AKD Group and Dawood Jan Mohammad over PSL shares

Pakistan Services Limited (PSL), the owner and operator of Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, has addressed recent developments regarding its shareholding structure following public disclosures made on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. In response to earlier reports in Profit regarding the acquisition of a controlling stake in PSL by a consortium led by Dawood Jan Mohammad and AKD Group, Hashoo Group clarified that it has entered into a strategic arrangement with the consortium.

Hashoo Group emphasised that the current transaction is a financing arrangement, marking the initial phase of streamlining and consolidating its shareholding in PSL. Importantly, the group stressed that this is not a divestment transaction, and control of PSL remains fully with Hashoo Group and the Hashwani Family.

This initiative is designed to optimise PSL’s structure, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen its position within Pakistan’s competitive hospitality sector. Hashoo Group reiterated its commitment to improving shareholder value, supporting long-term growth, and contributing to the sustained success of PSL’s growing hospitality portfolio.

In line with the earlier Profit feature, which detailed the purchase of a 55.95% stake in PSL, Hashoo Group assured stakeholders that this development would not alter the company’s strategic direction, management structure, or day-to-day operations. The group remains dedicated to its long-standing commitment to excellence in Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts and continues to execute its vision in Pakistan’s hospitality and tourism industries.

With this move, Hashoo Group reaffirms its commitment to transparent communication and its focus on financial resilience and sustainable growth.