Lahore set to launch first trackless, ticketless solar-powered metro system

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is preparing to launch its first trackless, ticketless, and solar-powered metro system in Lahore, marking a significant milestone in the country’s urban transportation development. The city has received its first demonstration vehicle of the Super Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (SRT) System, a groundbreaking transport technology described as a “subway on wheels.”

Unlike traditional metro systems, the SRT operates on regular roads using Virtual Track Technology, which eliminates the need for physical rails. The system employs sensors, GPS, and digital mapping to navigate its routes, offering a modern, flexible solution without the heavy infrastructure demands of conventional transit systems.

A pilot project for the SRT has been launched near Lahore Airport to test the battery-powered electric vehicle. The launch ceremony was attended by officials from both Pakistan and China, showcasing international collaboration on this advanced transportation solution.

The SRT system offers a high-capacity, low-infrastructure option, making it an ideal solution for densely populated urban areas where conventional metros would be more difficult and costly to implement. This innovative transport model, already in operation in China, Malaysia, UAE, and Turkey, has proven its effectiveness and scalability in diverse global contexts.

While Lahore moves forward with this cutting-edge transit initiative, other cities in Pakistan continue to face challenges. Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon recently addressed delays in the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)project in Karachi, which has been hindered by issues surrounding utility relocation. Public frustration with the prolonged traffic disruptions has been voiced, with Memon acknowledging that citizens’ concerns were valid.

With the successful rollout of the SRT system in Lahore, this pioneering approach could set a new standard for future mass transit projects across Pakistan, offering an efficient and scalable solution with minimal infrastructure requirements.