National Assembly committee to investigate sugar price hike, export-import patterns

Sub-committee formed to probe sugar crisis and potential industry links

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee, led by Chairman Jawed Hanif Khan, decided on Monday to launch an investigation into the sharp rise in sugar prices, the patterns of sugar exports and imports, and to identify the actual beneficiaries of the price surge. Chairman Khan termed the entire sugar crisis as “suspicious” and stressed that criminal proceedings should be initiated if any wrongdoing is found.

The committee formed a sub-committee to specifically focus on the issue of sugar exports, followed by the duty- and tax-free imports, which have allegedly benefited certain stakeholders. Khan pointed out the apparent connections between politicians, bureaucrats, and the sugar industry, suggesting possible collusion. Both treasury and opposition members supported the formation of a special panel to investigate the entire sugar supply chain and its beneficiaries. Relevant ministries, organizations, and departments will be summoned to assist in the investigation.

In a related development, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) agreed on an ex-mill price of sugar at Rs165/kg, as confirmed by the Commerce Ministry. This update was presented by the Ministry’s team led by Additional Secretary Salman Mufti during the committee meeting.

The committee also discussed the Commerce Ministry’s Trade Policy for the upcoming year, with a particular focus on the ambitious export target of $60 billion by 2029. The policy, however, faced strong criticism from PML-N MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, who questioned its feasibility in the context of rising energy costs and foreign exchange issues that have caused numerous industries to shut down.

In response to a query from MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, Director General (Trade Policy) Shafiq A. Shehzad acknowledged that the Ministry had not met its past export targets. However, he pointed out that exports had been growing by around $5 billion annually in recent years. Shehzad further highlighted challenges such as limited export surplus, lack of competitiveness, and the negative impact of climate change on agriculture.

The Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) also shared plans for enhancing exports, while Joint Secretary (Tariff) Muhammad Ashfaq discussed ongoing efforts to resolve tariff issues with the U.S. through negotiations.

On the issue of car imports, Joint Secretary (Trade Policy) clarified that the import of new cars was allowed, with reduced Regulatory Duty (RD) on high-value and smaller vehicles. However, the government currently has no plans to permit the import of five-year-old used cars. A new auto policy, expected to take effect from July 1, 2026, is under development to address quality and regulatory concerns.

Additionally, the committee adopted recommendations related to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), particularly focusing on the payment of dues as per agreements between government entities. However, the committee did not support TCP’s request for an exemption from a special audit of loans raised from banks, which was being pursued by the Finance Division.

Chairman Khan emphasized that discussions regarding the special audit should be held with the Finance Division, as the committee did not support the exemption.

