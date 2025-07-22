NTC unveils strategy to enhance cybersecurity and protect government communications

ISLAMABAD: The National Telecom Corporation (NTC) has developed a new strategy to strengthen cybersecurity across federal and provincial governments, as well as state institutions, in response to growing cyber threats.

The plan, shared with the Ministry of IT and Telecom, outlines measures to safeguard communications for key institutions, including the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the Presidency, armed forces, and sensitive defense projects.

The strategy proposes securing telephone lines, internet data, and mobile communications using cloud-based services, artificial intelligence (AI), and public sector digitalisation.

It includes deploying modern firewalls and border controllers to bolster national network security and deliver secure IT services to government departments.

As part of the plan, NTC will offer secure mobile phone services for senior officials and sensitive institutions to prevent unauthorized access and interception. This initiative aims to ensure that communications involving key decision-makers remain protected from cyber threats.

Additionally, a real-time threat monitoring and management framework will be put in place. The NTC also plans to enhance internet speed and reliability by introducing Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) technology for 4G services in major cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and others.

The strategy also includes strengthening security protocols at NTC’s data centers in Islamabad, with a focus on secure access systems. Expanding cloud and AI capabilities nationwide and solarizing NTC facilities to ensure uninterrupted power supply are also key components of the plan.