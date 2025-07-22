Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan signs landmark marine biodiversity agreement at UN

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar signs BBNJ Agreement, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable use of marine resources

By News Desk

NEW YORK: Pakistan signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea’s Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) on Tuesday, establishing a legal framework for marine and maritime activities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar signed the agreement at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during his eight-day visit to the United States.

Pakistan played a pivotal role in the BBNJ negotiations, serving as Chair of the Group of 77 and China during the two main sessions in 2022. Representing the collective interests of developing nations, Pakistan consistently advocated for fair benefit-sharing, capacity-building, and technology transfer, aligning with the principle of the common heritage of humankind.

The signing of the BBNJ Agreement highlights Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to multilateral cooperation and the protection and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

