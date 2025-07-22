Pakistani textile manufacturer enters IT sector with Rs10 million investment, focusing on SMEs

LAHORE: Bilal Fibres Limited (BFL) has announced a major initiative to diversify its business operations with a Rs10 million investment into a new IT division.

The decision, approved by the company’s Board of Directors, was revealed in a disclosure notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The new IT division is set to focus on delivering a comprehensive suite of services, including software development, IT support services, and custom solutions designed specifically for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan and the Middle East. The company aims to scale this division globally, positioning BFL as a competitive player in the IT sector.

The company said that the Rs10 million investment will be utilised for setting up the IT division, with the largest portion (50%) allocated to office setup, including necessary furniture and equipment. Another 5% will be used for registrations and licenses, while the remaining 45% will fund working capital, including salaries, utilities, and internet services.

The objective behind this new venture is to leverage Pakistan’s skilled workforce and strategic industry partnerships to provide cost-effective and high-quality IT solutions.

Bilal Fibres aims to achieve breakeven within 12 to 18 months and expects strong profitability within 24 months. The company is also targeting an annual revenue range of Rs12 million to Rs70 million, with contributions from both short-term and long-term services.

The IT division will initially focus on web development, mobile app development, and IT support services. BFL will also offer web and e-commerce platform development services and mobile app development.

For long-term services, BFL plans to introduce Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, targeting industries such as inventory management and HR solutions. The company also aims to provide custom enterprise software tailored to the needs of SMEs.

The division will be supported by affiliations with organizations like P@SHA and PITB, which will provide access to industry networks and resources.

The long-term goal for the IT division is to expand into international markets, with plans to target North America and Europe by Year 4. The company will leverage freelance platforms and trade shows to build its international presence and client base.

Earlier, on July 4, Bilal Fibres Limited announced that its board of directors approved the establishment of an IT, Health Tech, and Electric Vehicle (EV) division. This marks the company’s entry into new sectors, potentially establishing a secondary line of business.

The company’s operations remained suspended for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, with no business activities taking place during this period.