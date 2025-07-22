Pakistan’s rice exports to China surge 84% in first half of 2025

Pakistan’s rice exports to China have seen impressive growth in the first half of 2025, reflecting the success of China’s economic policies aimed at boosting trade relations and diversifying supply chains.

Data from the China General Administration of Customs shows that Pakistan’s shipments of semi-wholly milled rice (commodity code 10063020) to China reached $29.53 million, with a total volume of 66,960,601 kilograms between January and June 2025. This marks an increase compared to $5.23 million during the same period in 2024.

Pakistan Embassy’s Trade and Investment Counsellor in Beijing, Ghulam Qadir, reported that total rice exports from Pakistan to China, including both premium and broken rice, totaled approximately $35.93 million in the first half of 2025, compared to $19.53 million in 2024 — an increase of over $16 million or 84%.

Broken rice exports, particularly Irri-6 (commodity code 10064020), reached $4.52 million, with about 13,377,000 kilograms shipped. Another category of broken rice, with rice length under 6mm and L-W ratio less than 2 (commodity code 10064080), saw exports of over $1.87 million.

Qadir attributed the rise in rice exports to China’s policy to diversify import sources and ensure food security. This growth highlights Pakistan’s expanding role as a key supplier of rice to China, fostering stronger economic ties between the two nations.

As bilateral trade flourishes, Pakistani rice producers are optimistic about further market growth, supported by improved trade policies, quality standards, and diplomatic relations. This trend is expected to bring positive economic benefits to Pakistan’s agriculture sector, strengthening its position as a reliable rice exporter to China.