U.S. imposes new ‘visa integrity’ fee for foreign travelers

ISLAMABAD: The U.S. government has introduced a new ‘visa integrity’ fee of $250, which will soon be required for most foreign travellers applying for nonimmigrant visas. This fee, initially set at $250, is expected to rise over time based on inflation and will affect a wide range of visitors, including tourists, business travellers, international students, and other temporary visitors.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), recently enacted under the Trump administration, is the legislation that introduced this new fee. According to CNN, the fee will apply to nearly all nonimmigrant visa categories, which includes individuals visiting the U.S. for tourism, business, or study purposes. In 2020, the U.S. issued approximately 11 million nonimmigrant visas, and the new fee will impact a significant portion of these travellers.

Notably, visitors from countries within the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), such as European nations, Australia, and other eligible countries, will not need to pay this fee if they are staying in the U.S. for up to 90 days. The bill also includes a provision that allows travellers to receive a refund of the visa integrity fee if they comply with their visa conditions and complete their visit as planned. However, the process for obtaining this refund is still unclear.

Immigration lawyer Steven A. Brown described the fee as a “refundable security deposit”. He noted that while the exact purpose of the fee remains ambiguous, it could serve to discourage visa overstays. Brown also emphasised that the reimbursement process is yet to be defined.

According to reports, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is responsible for implementing the fee, believes it will help reduce the number of visa overstays. However, it has yet to provide further details on the refund process or other operational aspects. The DHS official confirmed that the visa integrity fee will require cross-agency coordination before it is fully implemented.

In response to the new levy, the U.S. Travel Association has expressed concern, calling the fee a “giant leap backwards” for the tourism industry. The association fears the fee could negatively impact tourism, especially as the U.S. prepares for upcoming international events.

For Pakistani visitors, the implications are clear: those seeking to visit the U.S. for purposes such as tourism, business, or study will need to factor in this new $250 fee as part of their visa application process. While the fee will not affect those traveling under the Visa Waiver Program, the new levy could add an additional financial burden for many travelers looking to enter the U.S. Furthermore, the uncertainty regarding the refund process and other details could add to the complexity of the visa application process, particularly for those unfamiliar with the procedures.