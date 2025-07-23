Auditor General finds Rs423 million in financial irregularities at Sindh Auqaf department

KARACHI: The Auditor General of Pakistan has identified financial irregularities of more than Rs 423 million in the Sindh Auqaf department during the audit for the financial year 2023-24.

The audit found that around Rs 75.941 million was kept in different bank accounts instead of being deposited into the government treasury, as required under Sindh Financial Rules 41 and 41(a).

Of Rs 287.356 million collected from contracts, rent, and Nazrana, which refers to religious offerings, more than a quarter of the amount was held in three bank accounts located in Sehwan, Hyderabad, and Bhitshah.

The department had earlier promised during a Departmental Accounts Committee meeting in December 2024 that all receipts would be deposited by the fifth of each month. The audit report said there was no proof that this commitment was followed.

The audit also flagged questionable spending worth Rs 347.539 million on maintenance, repairs, and development works. The report said the department did not follow key procedures, including the required pre-audit for contractor payments and the appointment of a professionally qualified Divisional Accountant.

Work was also carried out without proper cost estimates.

No work completion certificates were found, and measurement books were poorly maintained, according to the audit. Of the total spending, Rs 322.633 million was used for Public Sector Development Program original works and Rs 24.905 million for maintenance and repairs.

The report noted that similar issues were found in the previous audit reports for 2022-23 and 2023-24. Together, the past and current irregularities amount to Rs 1.696 billion.

Earlier audits reported that Rs 717.209 million had been held back from the treasury and Rs 979.027 million had been involved in construction-related issues.

When department officials were questioned during Departmental Accounts Committee meetings in December 2024 and January 2025, they gave verbal assurances but failed to provide documentation or show any corrective actions. The audit noted that instructions for timely fund deposits were claimed to have been issued, but no evidence was provided.

Management also said construction procedures were followed but could not submit the required records by the deadline.

The report recommended inquiries to find out who is responsible for the construction-related issues. It also called for stronger systems to prevent future violations and formal warnings for officials who did not manage public funds properly.