Denmark to launch three-year energy cooperation program with Pakistan

LAHORE: Denmark is set to launch a three-year Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC) program with Pakistan’s power sector, aimed at enhancing the technical capacity of key national energy institutions.

The initiative, backed by the Danish Energy Agency (DEA), will begin on January 1, 2026, and is designed to support Pakistan’s transition towards a more efficient and sustainable energy system.

The SSC program will target three main areas: long-term sector modelling and planning, integration of variable renewable energy, and improving energy efficiency in the industrial sector.

A high-level Danish delegation, led by Carl-Christian Munk-Nielsen, Director of Global Cooperation at DEA, is scheduled to visit Pakistan from August 18 to 22, 2025. The visit will serve as the official launch of the program, engaging with relevant stakeholders and providing a deeper understanding of the goals and structure of Pakistan’s energy authorities, especially following recent institutional restructuring.

Ambassador Jakob Linulf noted that the unbundling of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) into the National Grid Company (NGC), Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO), and Energy Infrastructure Development & Management Company (EIDMC) will be crucial to the success of the program. These entities will play key roles in the new initiative.

The Danish Embassy has requested that meetings between the visiting delegation and the management of NGC, ISMO, and EIDMC be facilitated to discuss the program’s objectives and gather feedback to ensure effective collaboration moving forward.