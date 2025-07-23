Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Egypt proposes trade pact to boost commerce with Pakistan

Ambassador calls for Preferential Trade Agreement, MoUs, and joint business council to unlock untapped bilateral trade potential

By Monitoring Desk

In a bid to expand economic ties, Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassa, has proposed the establishment of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Egypt. The suggestion was made during a meeting with Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, held on Wednesday to explore avenues for boosting bilateral trade.

According to a press release, the Egyptian envoy expressed concern over the modest trade volume between the two nations, despite their sizable contribution to the global Muslim population. He stressed the urgency of deepening economic cooperation and revealed that he had already engaged with several heads of chambers of commerce across Pakistan to identify potential areas for collaboration.

To formalize this cooperation, Dr. Hassa recommended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and its Egyptian counterpart. He also proposed the creation of an Egypt-Pakistan Business Council aimed at enhancing trade in key sectors such as spices, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, and food products.

Additionally, the ambassador urged the initiation of a MoU between the respective Ministries of Commerce of both countries.

In response, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan assured the ambassador that the Ministry of Commerce would provide full support to these initiatives, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening trade partnerships. The ministry also reiterated its focus on creating a favorable environment for exporters and investors involved in Pakistan-Egypt trade.

Previous article
Pakistan and Bangladesh agree on visa-free entry for diplomatic and official passports
Next article
Ishaq Dar urges global investors to tap into Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.