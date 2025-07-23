Sign inSubscribe
EU prepares tariffs on $109 billion of U.S. goods amid trade tensions

The move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 30% tariffs on European goods starting August 1

By Monitoring Desk

The European Commission is preparing to submit a list of counter-tariffs on $109 billion worth of U.S. goods for approval by EU member states.

The move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 30% tariffs on European goods starting August 1.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will speak with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Wednesday in an effort to reach a negotiated outcome. The Commission said it wants to avoid the U.S. tariffs but will also continue preparing its own trade response.

Two earlier sets of possible tariffs, worth 21 billion and 72 billion euros, will be combined into a single list. The Commission said this merged list will be submitted for approval, though no countermeasures will take effect before August 7.

A first set of tariffs was agreed in April but immediately suspended.

Germany supports the Commission’s plan to move forward with countermeasures. The United States’ recent deal with Japan could serve as a model for the EU. That deal includes a 15% base tariff on cars, lower than the current U.S. rate of 25%.

The EU exports a similar volume of auto products to the United States as Japan does, with more than 47 billion euros in vehicle and parts exports in 2024. EU officials say the Japan agreement could help shape the EU’s negotiating position, though the U.S. has shown no clear signs of compromise on car tariffs.

The Commission is also reviewing other parts of the U.S.-Japan deal, such as Japan agreeing to purchase more U.S. rice while keeping tariffs on other agricultural goods. EU diplomats are examining the terms closely as they weigh the bloc’s next steps.

