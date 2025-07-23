IGI Holdings confirms sale of Mitchells Fruit Farms shares to CCL Holding

ISLAMABAD: IGI Holdings Limited (PSX: IGIHL) has confirmed the sale of shares in Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited by two substantial shareholders: Babar Ali Foundation, founded by the company’s chairman Syed Babar Ali, and IGI Investments (Private) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IGI Holdings.

In its filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company revealed that the shares were sold to CCL Holding (Private) Limited on July 23, 2025. Babar Ali Foundation and its board members sold a combined 3.13% stake (2.43% and 0.70%) at a negotiated price of Rs232.75 per share.

Meanwhile, IGI Investments (Private) Limited sold its entire 3.72% stake in Mitchells to CCL Holding at the same price, in compliance with corporate and regulatory requirements.

This transaction marks a significant shift in shareholding for Mitchells Fruit Farms, with the sale taking place under agreed terms and approval processes.