Ishaq Dar urges global investors to tap into Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape

In meeting with business leaders in New York, Deputy PM highlights reforms, young workforce, and digital economy as key investment drivers

By Monitoring Desk

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has called on international investors and business leaders to explore a wide range of investment opportunities in Pakistan, citing the country’s expanding digital economy, strategic location, large consumer market, and youthful population as key advantages.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, the Deputy PM made these remarks during a meeting with a group of businessmen and investors in New York on Wednesday.

During the discussion, Senator Dar offered insights into Pakistan’s improving economic environment and outlined major initiatives undertaken by the government. He spotlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and recent efforts to simplify investment procedures across priority sectors such as agriculture, information technology, energy, tourism, and minerals.

He also stressed the pivotal role Pakistan’s diaspora can play in strengthening economic, trade, and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States.

The business participants expressed their willingness to pursue deeper economic engagement and long-term partnerships, reinforcing the momentum for increased bilateral investment cooperation.

Egypt proposes trade pact to boost commerce with Pakistan
GIK Institute & HBL Explore Strategic Collaboration for Innovation, Talent Development, and Sustainability
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

