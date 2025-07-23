Sign inSubscribe
OGRA launches digital platform to streamline oil supply chain

Initiative aims to digitize the entire oil supply chain, from import terminals to fuel stations, to enhance efficiency and transparency

By News Desk

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has launched a digital platform to fully digitize Pakistan’s oil supply chain, covering everything from import terminals to fuel dispensing stations.

The platform, currently in advanced stages of development, is designed to eliminate inefficiencies, curb pilferage, and restore public trust in the energy sector.

OGRA Chairman, Masroor Khan, emphasized that digitization is mandatory for all stages of the supply chain. “From import to petrol pump, every link must be digitally monitored,” he stated, underscoring the importance of digital systems for operational efficiency and national integrity.

Khan also issued a firm warning against any attempts to obstruct the digitization process. “Outdated systems cannot impede national progress,” he added, signaling a strong stance on modernizing the sector.

News Desk
News Desk

