Pakistan and Bangladesh agree on visa-free entry for diplomatic and official passports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to grant visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and official passports, marking a significant step forward in bilateral relations. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh’s Home Minister Lieutenant General (R) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues concerning mutual interest and strengthened bilateral relations between the two nations. The leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation in internal security, police training, and counter-narcotics efforts. They discussed joint measures for counter-terrorism and plans for exchange programsbetween police academies.

Further steps were taken to solidify cooperation, including the establishment of a joint committee aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Agha will lead the committee from Pakistan’s side.

Both leaders also underscored the importance of counter-human trafficking initiatives and pledged to continue their cooperation in ensuring regional stability and security.

In addition, the two sides noted that Pakistan-Bangladesh trade is expected to soon reach the $1 billion mark, reflecting the growing economic cooperation between the two countries. A high-level delegation from Bangladesh is also set to visit the National Police Academy in Islamabad in the near future.