Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan and Bangladesh agree on visa-free entry for diplomatic and official passports

Agreement also includes enhanced cooperation on security, anti-narcotics, and counter-terrorism

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to grant visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and official passports, marking a significant step forward in bilateral relations. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh’s Home Minister Lieutenant General (R) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues concerning mutual interest and strengthened bilateral relations between the two nations. The leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation in internal security, police training, and counter-narcotics efforts. They discussed joint measures for counter-terrorism and plans for exchange programsbetween police academies.

Further steps were taken to solidify cooperation, including the establishment of a joint committee aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Agha will lead the committee from Pakistan’s side.

Both leaders also underscored the importance of counter-human trafficking initiatives and pledged to continue their cooperation in ensuring regional stability and security.

In addition, the two sides noted that Pakistan-Bangladesh trade is expected to soon reach the $1 billion mark, reflecting the growing economic cooperation between the two countries. A high-level delegation from Bangladesh is also set to visit the National Police Academy in Islamabad in the near future.

Previous article
SECP and IFC launch ESG Pakistan project to promote sustainable business practices
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.