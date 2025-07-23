Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports hit 34% growth in FY25, marking a two-decade high

Exports of locally produced medicines reach $457 million, with deregulation policy boosting growth

By News Desk

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector has achieved 34% growth in exports during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, reaching $457 million. This surge marks the highest growth in two decades and places pharmaceuticals among the country’s fastest-growing export categories. 

The previous year, pharmaceutical exports were recorded at $341 million. The growth is the most significant since 2009, when exports grew by 32%. 

Therapeutic goods, including pharmaceuticals, surgicals, food supplements, medical devices, and nutraceuticals, also registered significant export figures, totaling $909 million in FY25, just $91 million short of the $1 billion mark.

The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) attributed the 34% export growth to favourable government pricing policies. The association noted that the deregulation of non-essential medicines in February 2024 allowed pharmaceutical firms to focus on exports, adjust for inflation, invest in production, and curb black-market sales.

The deregulation also encouraged foreign pharmaceutical companies to invest further in Pakistan, leading to a positive outlook for long-term market stability. 

