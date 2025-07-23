Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s trade deficit with neighbouring countries rises 29.42% to $12.2 billion in FY25

Exports to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka grew, but increased imports from China, India, and Bangladesh widened the trade gap

By News Desk

Pakistan’s trade deficit with its nine neighbouring countries expanded by 29.42% in FY25, reaching $12.297 billion, up from $9.502 billion in the previous year.

Exports to Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka saw significant growth, driven by recent regional political shifts. However, trade relations with these countries have been strained due to government restrictions. Despite the growth in exports, the overall trade gap widened, mainly due to increased imports from China, India, and Bangladesh.

Exports to the nine countries—Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives—rose by 1.49%, totaling $4.401 billion in FY25, up from $4.336 billion in FY24. However, imports surged by 20.66%, reaching $16.698 billion, up from $13.838 billion the previous year.

Imports from China grew by 20.79%, reaching $16.312 billion in FY25, compared to $13.504 billion in FY24. Pakistan’s exports to China decreased by 8.6%, falling to $2.476 billion in FY25 from $2.709 billion in FY24. Imports from India also increased by 6.62%, totaling $220.58 million in FY25, compared to $206.89 million in the previous year.

Exports to Afghanistan increased by 38.68%, totaling $773.89 million in FY25, while imports from Afghanistan surged by 116.47%, reaching $25.89 million. Pakistan’s main exports to Afghanistan included over 700,000 tonnes of sugar.

Exports to Bangladesh increased by 19.08%, reaching $787.35 million, while imports grew by 38.47% to $78.31 million. Exports to Sri Lanka dropped by 4.14%, amounting to $376.61 million, attributed to the economic recession in the country.

Previous article
OGRA launches digital platform to streamline oil supply chain
Next article
China hesitates to finance Pakistan’s energy projects amid economic and security concerns
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan secures $12.4 billion in foreign loans in FY25, surpassing budgetary...

Increased loans from commercial banks, the Saudi Oil Facility, and other financial arrangements contribute to a $2.6 billion rise in foreign inflows, though World Bank loan disbursements fell short of expectations

Nestlé Pakistan reappoints Syed Yawar Ali as Chairman, Joselito Jr. Avancena as CEO

China hesitates to finance Pakistan’s energy projects amid economic and security concerns

OGRA launches digital platform to streamline oil supply chain

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.