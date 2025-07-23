Sign inSubscribe
PM Shehbaz orders full autonomy for Privatization Commission to fast-track SOE reforms

Chairs review meeting on SOE denationalisation; stresses legal compliance, transparency, and expert-led execution to safeguard national assets

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed that the Privatization Commission be granted complete autonomy under existing legal provisions to remove bureaucratic hurdles and inefficiencies in the denationalization of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, the prime minister emphasized that privatizing loss-making public entities is critical to improving the country’s economic performance. He reiterated that privatization remains one of the government’s top priorities and must be executed efficiently, transparently, and in a phased manner.

The prime minister instructed concerned departments to ensure full legal compliance and uphold transparency standards throughout the privatization of designated SOEs. “Illegal occupation of land belonging to national institutions will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he stated. At the same time, he stressed the need for caution in handling valuable institutional land during the privatization process.

PM Shehbaz also underscored that privatization milestones should be aligned with prevailing market conditions to protect the national exchequer from potential financial risks. “All decisions must be implemented in full, and I will personally monitor the progress being made by the Privatization Commission,” he added. He further called for the integration of international standards and expert consultation in both the restructuring and privatization of institutions.

Officials briefed the prime minister on the ongoing privatization of entities listed in the 2024 program. The Commission reported that the process is being conducted in phases, taking into account relevant legal, sectoral, and financial considerations.

The phased denationalization—covering organizations such as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and power distribution companies (Discos)—will proceed according to the cabinet-approved framework and predefined economic, institutional, and administrative objectives.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Sardar Owais Khan Leghari and Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman Privatization Commission Muhammad Ali, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, along with other senior officials and relevant government officers.

