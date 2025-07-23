Power Division counters overbilling allegations, clarifies findings belong to previous fiscal year

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has issued a strong rebuttal to recent reports highlighting Rs 244 billion in overbilling by eight power distribution companies (DISCOs), asserting that the findings pertain to the previous fiscal year and not the current government’s tenure.

Responding to the Auditor General of Pakistan’s (AGP) audit report for FY 2023–24, which flagged large-scale overbilling by IESCO, LESCO, HESCO, MEPCO, PESCO, QESCO, SEPCO, and TESCO, the Power Division clarified that the audit process is still in its preliminary stages. Additional documentation and evidence will be provided during the standard review to ensure an accurate picture emerges.

The spokesperson emphasized that under the leadership of Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, sweeping reforms have already been implemented to tackle overbilling and meter reading discrepancies.

A key initiative, the Power Smart App—launched under the campaign “Apna Meter, Apni Reading”—allows consumers to submit their own meter readings. To date, over one million users have downloaded the app, enhancing billing accuracy and transparency nationwide.

The spokesperson further noted that FY 2024–25 has been declared a “Year of Consumer Facilitation,” with a renewed focus on service delivery. As a result, losses in the power sector have been reduced by PKR 191 billion, bringing total losses down to PKR 400 billion as of June 2024, compared to PKR 591 billion last year.

While the audit report accuses some DISCOs of issuing inflated bills totaling Rs 47.81 billion to over 278,000 consumers in a single month—and overbilling agricultural consumers by Rs 148 billion in KESCO’s case—the Power Division maintained that these claims will be reviewed thoroughly. It also acknowledged that over Rs 5.29 billion has already been refunded to consumers due to incorrect readings, with PESCO alone issuing Rs 2.18 billion in multi-credit adjustments.

The Power Division reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that all necessary explanations and supporting records will be provided to the AGP during the audit review process.

It is pertinent to mention that in FY 2023–24 (from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024), Pakistan was governed under two distinct administrative setups. Following the dissolution of the National Assembly in August 2023, a caretaker government led by Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took charge and remained in office until March 2024. The caretaker setup was mandated to oversee the country’s affairs and ensure the conduct of free and fair general elections. After the elections held on February 8, 2024, a coalition government was formed in March 2024, marking the transition from the interim arrangement to an elected leadership.