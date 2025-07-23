Sign inSubscribe
PSX closes in the red, KSE-100 drops 165 points

Market shows slight dip despite earlier optimism from Field Marshal Asim Munir's assurance

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended Wednesday’s session on a slightly negative note, with the KSE-100 Index closing at 139,254.35, down 165.26 points or 0.12%. Despite a strong start and early buying activity, investor sentiment eased, resulting in a modest decline by the close of trading.

Earlier in the session, the index had gained nearly 700 points, buoyed by Field Marshal Asim Munir’s assurance to the business community regarding support for economic growth. However, despite the positive early momentum, the market could not sustain the rally throughout the day.

The index saw gains in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, and oil and gas exploration companies, but selling pressure emerged in the latter part of the session.

On Tuesday, the PSX had closed on a strong note, with the KSE-100 Index surging 1,202 points or 0.87%, driven by optimism surrounding Field Marshal Munir’s meeting with business leaders and the government’s Senate majority win. However, the market’s inability to hold onto its early gains reflects continued uncertainty in the broader economic landscape.

