SBP honors top banks for boosting farmer finance literacy under AFLP initiative

The State Bank of Pakistan’s Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) hosted an award ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the top-performing banks that played a key role in advancing the Agriculture Finance Literacy Program (AFLP).

Launched in 2023, the AFLP is a flagship initiative by SBP BSC, developed in collaboration with the SBP’s Agriculture Credit and Financial Inclusion Department (AC&FID). It aims to boost financial literacy among farmers—particularly first-time borrowers, women, and underserved groups—by educating them about formal credit channels and empowering them to make informed borrowing decisions.

Now in its second year, the program has demonstrated remarkable national reach. According to a statement, 6,326 awareness sessions were conducted across the country, connecting more than 105,000 new-to-bank farmers with the financial system, including 10,740 women.

To improve access in remote and underserved regions, SBP organized 3,297 sessions in underrepresented districts. Additionally, over 400 sessions were physically monitored by SBP BSC field offices to ensure consistency and effectiveness.

The AFLP has also delivered measurable outcomes: more than 18,000 farmers secured agricultural loans after attending the sessions, with total disbursements crossing Rs21.47 billion. The program’s conversion rate—representing farmers who moved from awareness to taking loans—rose significantly from 4% in the first year to 17.12% in the second year.

Speaking at the ceremony, SBP Executive Director Syed Samar Husnain applauded the winning banks for their commitment and on-ground efforts. “Financial inclusion begins with awareness—not just access—and literacy is the key to converting that awareness into action,” he remarked.

The event was attended by senior officials from SBP and SBP BSC, representatives from participating banks, and field staff involved in AFLP’s implementation.