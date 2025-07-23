SECP and IFC launch ESG Pakistan project to promote sustainable business practices

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), officially launched the ESG Pakistan Project on July 23, 2025. The three-year initiative aims to integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into Pakistan’s corporate sector, aligning it with global sustainability standards.

The launch event featured an awareness workshop held in Islamabad, attended by key stakeholders from capital market institutions, the corporate sector, and professional bodies. In his keynote address, SECP Chairperson Akif Saeed emphasized the growing importance of sustainability for capital markets, stressing the need to embed ESG principles across Pakistan’s business frameworks. He noted that sustainable finance is a global trend that is “irreversible,” and for a climate-vulnerable country like Pakistan, this shift is not just timely, but essential.

Saeed highlighted the progress SECP has made through initiatives such as the ESG Regulatory Roadmap, ESG Disclosure Guidelines, and the launch of the ESG Sustain Portal. He stated, “For Pakistan, adopting ESG practices is not just an opportunity but a necessity for long-term economic stability.”

Zeeshan Sheikh, IFC’s Country Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan, noted that incorporating sustainability practices is a critical priority for businesses, helping them improve their reputation, operational efficiency, and attract investment. He further added, “This project aims to accelerate the adoption of international sustainability standards in Pakistan by raising awareness, building capacity, and implementing relevant regulatory frameworks with IFC’s global expertise.”

Under the project, the IFC will assist SECP with a range of initiatives, including sector-specific ESG workshops, the development of ESG guidance materials, and the impact assessment of ESG practices among listed companies through data on the ESG Sustain Portal.

Both SECP and IFC are committed to fostering sustainable finance and strengthening ESG adoption in Pakistan, aiming to create a transparent and inclusive regulatory environment aligned with international standards. The initiative is also supported by the Facility for Investment Climate Advisory Services (FIAS), which backs World Bank Groupprojects that promote open, productive, and competitive markets. The project is funded by CIFPAK, a climate-related blended finance program managed by the IFC, in partnership with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.