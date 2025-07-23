Systems Limited explores potential acquisition of IT and IT-enabled services business

Systems Limited has revealed that it is considering the possibility of acquiring a business in the Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services sector as part of its growth strategy.

The company shared this development through a disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the PSX.

However, Systems Limited said that the acquisition is subject to finalisation of negotiations of commercial terms, completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements and receipt of regulatory approvals.

“We hereby wish to inform you that as authorized by the board of Directors in the meeting held on Wednesday 23rd July, 2025 at 12 PM, Systems Limited is considering a potential acquisition of Information Technology (IT) and IT enabled services business, subject to finalisation of negotiations of commercial terms, completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements and receipt of regulatory approvals,” read the company notice.

Systems Limited further said that it will keep the Pakistan Stock Exchange apprised of material developments.

Systems Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan under the Companies Act, 2017. The company is principally engaged in the business of software development, trading of software and business process outsourcing services.