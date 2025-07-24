Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Air Arabia expands operations in Pakistan with increased flights to Faisalabad and Multan

Flights to Multan increased from two to five and to Faisalabad from two to four per week starting in September, while the airline will launch a new route to Sialkot

By News Desk

United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) low-cost airline, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, has announced an expansion of its operations in Pakistan, increasing flights to Faisalabad and Multan. 

Flights to Multan have been increased from two to five per week and will operate daily starting in September. Services to Faisalabad have also been boosted, doubling from two to four weekly flights. The changes aim to provide passengers with greater flexibility and convenience.

“The increase in capacity further strengthens air connectivity between the UAE and Pakistan, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to offering affordable, reliable, and convenient travel options to its growing customer base,” Air Arabia said in a press statement.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, emphasized that Pakistan remains a key growth market for the airline. “The increased frequencies to Multan and Faisalabad reflect our commitment to meeting the growing demand for affordable and reliable air travel,” he said.

In addition to the increased flights, Air Arabia has launched a new direct route to Sialkot, further expanding its presence across Pakistan. The airline plans to add two more aircraft to its fleet before the end of the year to enhance its operational capacity and launch new routes.

This expansion comes shortly after the United Kingdom removed Pakistan from its Air Safety List, allowing Pakistani airlines to apply for flights to the UK.

