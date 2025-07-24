Sign inSubscribe
BankIslami receives approval from State Bank for new exchange company

BIPL to establish "BIPL Exchange Company (Private) Limited" with State Bank's consent

By News Desk

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited (BIPL) has received the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) No Objection for the establishment of a new exchange company, to be named BIPL Exchange Company (Private) Limited. This approval comes following the company’s submission to the SBP, in compliance with the Securities Act, 2015 and PSX regulations.

A formal disclosure has been made by the bank, with a disclosure form attached, in accordance with the legal requirements. The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been requested to inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

