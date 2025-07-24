Bunnys Limited installs 200 kVA solar project in first phase, aims for 1 MW capacity to reduce costs

In a strategic move toward sustainability and cost efficiency, Bunnys Limited has installed 200 kilovolt-ampere (KVA) capacity solar panels in the first phase of its green energy project, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The company said that the initiative is expected to reduce electricity bills by approximately 15%. A second phase, currently under planning, aims to scale up the solar power capacity to 1 megawatt (MW), potentially cutting electricity expenses by around 50%.

In addition, the company has introduced biogas usage as part of its renewable energy drive. The biogas is reported to be 30% cheaper than conventional energy sources like sui gas, LPG, and LNG.

Company management expressed optimism that these cost optimisation measures will significantly lower production costs and boost profitability.

Bunny’s Limited was incorporated as a private limited company on October 22, 1980, under the repealed Companies Act 1913, and was later converted into a Public Limited Company. The company is principally engaged in the manufacture of bakery and other food products.