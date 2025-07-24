BYD Pakistan to launch first plug-in hybrid electric pickup, Shark 6

BYD Pakistan is preparing to unveil the Shark 6, the country’s first plug-in hybrid electric pickup, on Friday, Dawn reported. The launch aligns with the Chinese automaker’s strategy to establish Pakistan as a key regional market while setting up a local production facility.

This move aims to enhance the availability of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) in Pakistan.

During a recent experiential workshop, Lei Jian, Country Head of BYD Pakistan, highlighted the company’s vertically integrated supply chain and continued investment in research and development. “The engine activates only when necessary, offering a smooth and efficient long-distance driving experience,” he said.

Danish Khaliq, Vice President of Sales and Strategy at BYD Pakistan, differentiated hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) from PHEVs, noting that while HEVs mostly rely on petrol engines and recharge through regenerative braking, PHEVs feature larger batteries that can be charged externally.

BYD entered the Pakistani market in August 2024 with a launch event at Lahore’s Expo Centre, also attended by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who described the move as a significant step toward eco-friendly transportation.

In October 2024, Mega Motor Company (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of Hub Power Company (HUBCO), partnered with BYD Auto Industry Company Ltd to manufacture, market, and distribute BYD vehicles in Pakistan. The agreement includes technical licensing, paving the way for further investment in the country’s EV industry.

In February 2025, BYD shipped its first batch of electric vehicles (EVs) to Pakistan, with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) processed the commercial consignment at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).