Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

European car sales fall 5.1% in june amid tariffs and EV transition pressures

Chinese companies such as BYD, saw their share rise to 4.5%, more than doubling from the previous year

By Monitoring Desk

Car sales in Europe dropped 5.1% in June compared to the same month last year, according to data released Thursday by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

A total of 1.24 million cars were registered in the European Union, Britain, and the European Free Trade Association.

Tesla’s sales fell 22.9%, and its market share declined to 2.8% from 3.4% a year earlier. The company has now lost market share for six straight months, even as sales of electric vehicles continue to rise. Among the four top-selling car groups in Europe—Volkswagen, Stellantis, Renault, and Hyundai—all recorded lower sales compared to June 2024.

Volkswagen saw a 6.1% drop, Stellantis fell 12.3%, Renault slipped 0.6%, and Hyundai declined 8.7%. Overall sales in Germany dropped 13.8%, France fell 6.7%, and Italy declined 17.4%.

In contrast, sales rose 6.7% in Britain and 15.2% in Spain.

In the EU alone, car sales dropped 7.3% year-on-year, while registrations of battery electric vehicles rose 7.8%, hybrid electric vehicles jumped 41.6%, and plug-in hybrids increased 6.1%. These three categories made up nearly 60% of all EU car registrations in June, compared to 50% a year earlier.

Brands not listed under the main group of manufacturers, including Chinese companies such as BYD, saw their share rise to 4.5%, more than doubling from the previous year.

European automakers continue to face pressure from growing competition from China, new U.S. tariffs of 25%, and local regulations aimed at speeding up the switch to electric vehicles.

Previous article
Air India warned of action over safety and training violations
Next article
Nestlé Pakistan increases profit by 3.5%, declares interim dividend at Rs 223/share
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.