European car sales fall 5.1% in june amid tariffs and EV transition pressures

Car sales in Europe dropped 5.1% in June compared to the same month last year, according to data released Thursday by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

A total of 1.24 million cars were registered in the European Union, Britain, and the European Free Trade Association.

Tesla’s sales fell 22.9%, and its market share declined to 2.8% from 3.4% a year earlier. The company has now lost market share for six straight months, even as sales of electric vehicles continue to rise. Among the four top-selling car groups in Europe—Volkswagen, Stellantis, Renault, and Hyundai—all recorded lower sales compared to June 2024.

Volkswagen saw a 6.1% drop, Stellantis fell 12.3%, Renault slipped 0.6%, and Hyundai declined 8.7%. Overall sales in Germany dropped 13.8%, France fell 6.7%, and Italy declined 17.4%.

In contrast, sales rose 6.7% in Britain and 15.2% in Spain.

In the EU alone, car sales dropped 7.3% year-on-year, while registrations of battery electric vehicles rose 7.8%, hybrid electric vehicles jumped 41.6%, and plug-in hybrids increased 6.1%. These three categories made up nearly 60% of all EU car registrations in June, compared to 50% a year earlier.

Brands not listed under the main group of manufacturers, including Chinese companies such as BYD, saw their share rise to 4.5%, more than doubling from the previous year.

European automakers continue to face pressure from growing competition from China, new U.S. tariffs of 25%, and local regulations aimed at speeding up the switch to electric vehicles.