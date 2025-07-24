Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR collects Rs1,017.8 Billion from retail sector in FY25, says Finance Minister

Over 280,000 retailers registered under tax schemes; income tax leads collection while verified exporter refunds fully cleared

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected a record Rs1,017.8 billion from the retail sector, including corporate retailers, during the fiscal year 2024–25, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kayani informed the Senate on Thursday.

Speaking during Question Hour, Kayani said the total included Rs628.3 billion in income tax and Rs389.5 billion in sales tax, reflecting improved compliance and expanding tax net coverage across the retail segment.

He said the FBR registered 280,197 retailers during the fiscal year under both the normal tax law and the Tajir Dost Scheme, the government’s flagship program to document small traders and shopkeepers. Additionally, the number of income tax returns filed by retailers surged to 1,034,143—up from 841,071 last year, marking a significant increase in formal tax participation.

Kayani credited the government’s fiscal policies, claiming that it had not only controlled inflation but also achieved record-breaking tax collection during the year.

Responding to another question, the minister said the FBR had cleared all verified refund claims of exporters by the June 30, 2025 deadline. “No valid refund claim of exporters remains pending in the FBR’s automated system,” he assured the House.

In a separate response, Kayani revealed that Pakistan Customs had seized 303.601 kilograms of smuggled gold over the past ten years, as part of ongoing anti-smuggling operations nationwide.

The figures presented underscore the government’s efforts to broaden the tax base, enhance transparency, and improve fiscal discipline while delivering on promises of curbing inflation and facilitating export-driven sectors.

Previous article
Govt opposes K-Electric’s 13.9% tariff hike, cites consumer burden and Rs6.5 Trillion in potential savings
Next article
PM reaffirms commitment to merged districts’ development, restores quota in medical and engineering institutions
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.