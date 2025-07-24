Sign inSubscribe
First Dawood Properties announces successful divestment of shares in 786 Investments Ltd.

Cash reserves generated for reinvestment into core business operations

KARACHI: First Dawood Properties Ltd. (FDPL) has announced the successful divestment of 2,246,070 shares in 786 Investments Ltd., previously held in a blocked CDC account. The transaction has allowed FDPL to generate much-needed cash reserves, which will now be available for reinvestment into the company’s core business.

In a filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), FDPL confirmed the move, emphasising the strategic decision to use the proceeds to strengthen the company’s financial position and further its business objectives. The information has been disseminated to the TRE certificate holders in accordance with the Securities Act, 2015 and the PSX Rule Book.

