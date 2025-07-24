HinoPak Motors reports significant turnaround with Rs416.82 million profit for Q1 2025

ISLAMABAD: HinoPak Motors Limited (PSX: HINO) reported a remarkable recovery in its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, posting a profit after tax of Rs416.82 million (EPS: Rs16.81), compared to a loss of Rs119.69 million (EPS: Rs-4.83) in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue surged by 106.5%, reaching Rs3.96 billion, up from Rs1.92 billion in the previous year. Despite an 83.97% rise in the cost of sales, HinoPak achieved a 276.26% increase in gross profit, which reached Rs845.56 million for the quarter.

The company’s other income also saw a 9.66% increase, amounting to Rs30.64 million, compared to Rs27.94 million in the same period last year. Administrative expenses rose 4.39% to Rs117.30 million, and distribution and selling expenses increased by 22.55% to Rs113.91 million.

Finance costs showed a marginal increase of 2.67%, standing at Rs146.72 million compared to Rs142.89 million in the prior year. On the tax front, the company paid Rs3.14 million, compared to a negative tax of Rs0.24 million in the same period last year.

The significant profit increase was primarily driven by robust sales, improved gross margins, and controlled expenses, reflecting a strong operational performance. HinoPak has successfully turned around its financial position, positioning itself for continued growth in the upcoming quarters.