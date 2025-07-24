Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Honda Atlas Cars reports 308.85% rise in quarterly profit, driven by sales surge

Profit after tax reaches Rs828.44 million, bolstered by a 65.69% jump in sales

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (PSX: HCAR) reported a significant 308.85% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs828.44 million (EPS: Rs5.80) for the three-month period ending June 30, 2025. This marks a sharp rise from Rs202.63 million (EPS: Rs1.42) in the same period last year.

The surge in profitability was driven by a 65.69% increase in sales, which reached Rs26.46 billion compared to Rs15.97 billion in the same period last year. Despite a similar increase in cost of sales, up 61.69% to Rs24.19 billion, the company more than doubled its gross profit, which grew by 124.89% to Rs2.27 billion.

Administrative expenses rose by 54% to Rs603.91 million, and distribution and marketing costs increased by 35.02%to Rs350.25 million. However, other income rose by 60.87% to Rs553.03 million, contributing to the higher profitability.

Finance costs saw a positive reduction, falling 29.41% YoY to Rs202.64 million, signaling improved financial management. The company’s tax expense rose by 412.09% to Rs632.39 million, primarily due to higher profitability.

The company’s improved performance in the quarter reflects strong demand and effective cost management, with basic and diluted EPS jumping to Rs5.80 from Rs1.42 in the previous year.

Previous article
SBP introduces framework to revive sick industrial units and resolve debt distress
Next article
HinoPak Motors reports significant turnaround with Rs416.82 million profit for Q1 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.