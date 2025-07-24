OICCI Security Survey 2025 highlights notable progress in major cities; calls for broader improvements

ISLAMABAD: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has released the results of its Annual Security Survey 2025, reflecting feedback from leading foreign investors operating across Pakistan. Covering the period from June 2024 to May 2025, the survey reveals a measurable improvement in the overall security environment, particularly in key business hubs of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

According to the survey, over 70 percent of respondents reported a notable decline in serious crimes in Karachi, Lahore, and across Punjab, with street crimes also reducing significantly in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Additionally, employee perceptions of personal safety during daily commutes improved for two-thirds of the respondents, especially in the aforementioned cities.

However, the findings also highlight that security challenges persist in certain sensitive regions. While street crimes moderately declined in Quetta and Peshawar, these cities continue to be perceived as the least secure for personal safety. Most notably, Balochistan witnessed a deterioration in serious crimes compared to the previous year, impacting the positive trend seen in other provinces. This divergence reinforces concerns that while perception has improved in major cities, the fragile security situation in regions like Balochistan continues to impact Pakistan’s global image and undermines long-term investor confidence.

Importantly, despite visible progress in key urban centers, security remains one of the top three concerns for Chief Executives, signaling that continued and inclusive improvement is essential for sustaining business confidence.

Commenting on the findings, Secretary General OICCI M Abdul Aleem stated: “The OICCI Security Survey 2025 reflects a cautiously optimistic outlook, with clear gains in major cities like Karachi and Lahore, a positive signal for investor confidence. However, sustaining and expanding these improvements across all regions is essential to maintain momentum and reassure both local and foreign stakeholders about Pakistan’s overall security trajectory.”

While the number of overseas business visits to Pakistan remained similar to 2024, the decline in meetings held abroad indicates growing confidence in Pakistan’s internal security environment. The few instances of postponed travel were primarily due to geopolitical tensions, particularly India-Pakistan escalations, rather than domestic security concerns.

OICCI reiterates its commitment to partnering with government and law enforcement institutions to promote a more secure and enabling business climate throughout Pakistan.