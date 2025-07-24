Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stand at US$ 19.92 billion as of July 18, 2025

SBP reserves decline by US$ 69 million due to external debt repayments

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves amounted to US$ 19,917.5 million as of July 18, 2025, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Of the total reserves, US$ 14,456.6 million are held by the SBP, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stand at US$ 5,460.9 million.

During the week ending on July 18, 2025, the SBP reserves decreased by US$ 69 million, reaching US$ 14,456.6 million, primarily due to external debt repayments. Despite this reduction, the overall foreign reserves position remains substantial, reflecting the country’s ongoing financial management strategies.

Trump denies ending subsidies, says he wants Musk’s companies to thrive
ECB holds interest rates steady as EU-US trade talks progress
