Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stand at US$ 19.92 billion as of July 18, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves amounted to US$ 19,917.5 million as of July 18, 2025, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Of the total reserves, US$ 14,456.6 million are held by the SBP, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stand at US$ 5,460.9 million.

During the week ending on July 18, 2025, the SBP reserves decreased by US$ 69 million, reaching US$ 14,456.6 million, primarily due to external debt repayments. Despite this reduction, the overall foreign reserves position remains substantial, reflecting the country’s ongoing financial management strategies.