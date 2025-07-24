PM Shehbaz lauds World Bank’s support on Indus Waters Treaty, affirms commitment to dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday praised the World Bank’s principled support for Pakistan’s stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, emphasizing Islamabad’s commitment to upholding international lawand resolving regional issues through dialogue. His remarks came during a meeting with Ousmane Dione, the World Bank Regional Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP) in Islamabad, where the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan’s long-term development goals, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“PM Shehbaz appreciated the World Bank’s principled support for Pakistan’s legitimate position in light of India’s unilateral and illegal actions to undermine important international agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty,” the statement read.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the World Bank for its long-standing partnership with Pakistan, thanking World Bank President Ajay Banga and former Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine, for their pivotal role in advancing the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan. The CPF focuses on key development areas such as energy, human resources, climate change, and governance reforms.

PM Sharif also thanked the World Bank for its support during the devastating floods of 2022, which enabled immediate relief activities and initiated reconstruction and rehabilitation measures in the affected regions.

In response, Ousmane Dione thanked the Prime Minister for his warm hospitality during his visit and reiterated the World Bank’s commitment to strengthening the partnership with Pakistan across key sectors. He commended Pakistan’s ongoing macroeconomic recovery, the government’s efforts toward fiscal stability, and sustainable growth.

Dione also praised the reform agenda of the current administration, highlighting the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharifas crucial in advancing institutional reforms, restoring investor confidence, and promoting inclusive economic growth.