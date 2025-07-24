Profit-taking pressures KSE-100 Index, which closes 0.40% down

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a pullback on Thursday, as profit-taking resumed, with the KSE-100 Index closing 561.69 points or 0.40% lower, at 138,692.66. The index had initially risen, reaching an intraday high of 139,867.82, but selling pressure emerged, pulling it down to a low of 138,614.09.

According to Topline Securities, the market’s recent rally was interrupted as investors opted to lock in profits ahead of the final days of the rollover week. The session witnessed a tug-of-war between bullish sentiment and profit-booking, leading to choppy market movements. The report also suggested that selective interest in specific stocks would continue to guide the near-term direction of the market.

Key drags on the index included FFC, HBL, ENGRO, MARI, and EFERT, which collectively pulled the index down by 506 points. On the positive side, HUBC, MCB, and SYS contributed 204 points to the index.

Sector-wise, Fertilizer, Commercial Banks, and Oil & Gas Exploration companies were the biggest losers, while Power Generation & Distribution, Food & Personal Care Products, and Technology & Communication stocks helped to support the index.

The broader market also faced pressure, with the All-Share Index closing at 85,794.52, down 109.75 points or 0.13%. Total market volume stood at 648.80 million shares, with a traded value of Rs28.12 billion.

Despite Thursday’s decline, the KSE-100 has shown strong growth, gaining 13,065 points or 10.40% during the fiscal year and 23,566 points or 20.47% year-to-date.