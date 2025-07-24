Sign inSubscribe
PTA warns public against fake courier messages seeking verification codes

PTA cautions public about rising cyber fraud via courier messages

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD:The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a public warning regarding a surge in fraudulent messages falsely claiming to be from courier services.

These messages often ask recipients to enter verification codes, posing a serious threat to digital security.

According to the PTA, individuals have reported receiving SMS or messaging app alerts impersonating legitimate delivery services, prompting them to input or share codes. The Authority clarified that no genuine courier company requires customers to provide any form of verification code for parcel delivery.

“Do not share any codes received via SMS or messaging apps, as these may be used for unauthorized access,” said PTA, adding, “Legitimate courier companies do not require recipients to input codes for parcel delivery”.

The Authority (PTA), in a statement issued on Thursday, emphasized its ongoing commitment to protecting consumers from online scams and cyber threats. It advised users to confirm the authenticity of any such communication by directly contacting the respective courier company or by reporting suspicious activity to relevant authorities.

PTA also reminded citizens to regularly review their digital privacy settings and refrain from clicking suspicious links embedded in messages, as such links may lead to phishing attempts or unauthorized access to personal data.

PTA remains committed to protecting consumers from digital fraud and urges the public to verify the authenticity of such messages before responding, said PTA.

