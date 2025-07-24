Sign inSubscribe
S&P Global upgrades Pakistan’s credit rating to ‘B-’, assigns stable outlook

IMF support stabilises finances and reserves, boosting economic recovery prospects

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: S&P Global raised Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC+’ and placed the country on a ‘stable’ outlook on Thursday. The rating agency attributed the upgrade to Pakistan’s improved fiscal situation and reserves, supported by International Monetary Fund (IMF) assistance.

In its statement, S&P noted that the stable outlook reflected expectations that economic recovery and government efforts to boost revenue would stabilize the country’s fiscal and debt metrics. The agency also emphasized that official financing would help Pakistan meet its external obligations and maintain commercial credit lines for the next year.

Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

