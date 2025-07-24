Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Trump denies ending subsidies, says he wants Musk’s companies to thrive

The comment comes a day after Musk said that cuts in government support for electric vehicle makers could lead to a few difficult quarters

By Monitoring Desk

Former President Donald Trump said he will not remove federal subsidies from Elon Musk’s companies and wants them to succeed.

In a social media post on Thursday, Trump denied reports that he plans to end government support for Musk’s businesses.

“Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so! I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to thrive,” he wrote.

The comment came a day after Elon Musk told Tesla investors that cuts in government support for electric vehicle makers could lead to a few difficult quarters. Musk, who helped Trump’s campaign in the 2024 election by spending more than $250 million, led the Department of Government Efficiency before leaving in late May to return to his tech companies.

After his exit, Musk criticized Trump’s tax and spending bill, which led to tensions between the two. Trump later threatened to cancel federal contracts with Musk’s companies.

Previous article
S&P Global upgrades Pakistan’s credit rating to ‘B-’, assigns stable outlook
Next article
Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stand at US$ 19.92 billion as of July 18, 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.